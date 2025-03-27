CRN’s CEO Outlook 2024
Ask many of the world’s top technology CEOs about the biggest market opportunity for 2024 and the resounding answer will be artificial intelligence. “AI is the most important technology innovation of the past 50 years, and the biggest opportunity…
Read more on CRN.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.