Global CX Leader Avaya Further Strengthens C-Suite as the Company Accelerates Innovation
Soren Abildgaard and Marylou “ML” Maco Bring Deep Experience to the Avaya Technology and Go-to-Market Teams
MORRISTOWN, NJ – November 15, 2023 – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, announced the appointments of Soren Abildgaard, who joined the company on November 1 as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Marylou “ML” Maco who will join on December 1 as its Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer. The appointments further strengthen the company’s executive leadership team and related plans to accelerate its innovation strategy and growth. In addition to Maco’s responsibilities as Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer, she will continue her role on the Avaya Board of Directors.
Their decision to join Avaya serves as a strong validation that the Company is on a path that resonates with not just the market but also with industry leaders. "These appointments are another milestone in Avaya’s transformation as we continue to build upon our leadership in customer experience,” said Alan Masarek, CEO of Avaya. “In a sector where innovation is crucial for staying ahead, Soren will bring his cloud and software expertise, while ML possesses an exceptional track record of driving market share and revenue growth. I am confident that they will prove vital assets in fueling our strategic plans and establishing Avaya as a clear leader in Enterprise CX.”
- Soren Abildgaard, Chief Technology Officer (CTO): Abildgaard is leading the company’s efforts to refine its technology vision, steering its innovation strategy and investments to ensure that Avaya stays in front of the latest trends and emerging technologies. By doing so, Avaya aims to continue providing high-value solutions to its customers and to fortify its future growth. Abildgaard brings to Avaya over two decades of global, customer-focused software development and engineering experience from high-growth SaaS companies. He has driven transformation at scale, developing business applications, and automating workflows to deliver frictionless customer experiences. As the Head of Engineering at Zendesk, he led the build out of the product portfolio and platform enabling the company’s rapid scale to serve thousands of customers and grow to more than a billion dollars in revenue during this tenure. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President of Engineering at Contentful.
- Marylou “ML” Maco, Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer: Maco possesses nearly three decades of experience leading enterprise software, cloud services, and network computing sales and services organizations. She has built billion-dollar global businesses by delivering predictable revenue growth, expanding market share, and earning customer and partner loyalty across sales, marketing, channel, services and customer success. She will drive a single revenue engine at Avaya, aligning people, processes, and technology to foster customer success and growth. ML brings a wealth of experience from her tenure as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Field Operations at Genesys, and leadership roles at Cisco, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Anaplan.
Both Abildgaard and Maco are joining Avaya at a time when the company is poised to take advantage of significant market opportunities. “We are committed to our North Star of CX, building from a position of strength with our global scale, brand, and ecosystem,” added Masarek. “These appointments, alongside the executive appointments announced in FQ3, are key to accelerating our innovation trajectory and leading the customer experience revolution."
Avaya PR
corpcommsteam@avaya.com
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions or the negative thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risks, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the PSLRA.
All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Source: Avaya Newsroom