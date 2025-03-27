Avaya Highlights Momentum in First Annual Report to Customers

Report highlights Avaya’s progress in the past year with its emergence as a transformed private company and supporting customers with technology, innovation, and expertise in enterprise customer experience

Morristown, NJ, Orlando, FL; and Dubai, UAE – October 18, 2023 – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced the release of the first edition of its Annual Report to Customers, highlighting the company’s progress, innovation, and building market momentum over the past year after successfully emerging as a transformed private company. Underscoring Avaya’s commitment to transparency, the new customer-focused format pivots from the traditional annual report model used by public companies primarily to update investors. The report was unveiled at two major industry customer events today – at Gartner Symposium being held in Orlando, Florida, and at GITEX Global being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates – it’s also published on Avaya.com.

“The proof of Avaya’s momentum is in our progress ─ the strategic and operational changes over the last year have enabled us to better serve our customers and created renewed financial strength for our company,” said Alan Masarek, CEO, Avaya. “When I started at Avaya, I committed to new levels of transparency, and this report makes good on that promise, so I hope customers will explore it, discover our shared successes, and reach out to learn more.”

The report demonstrates the value Avaya is bringing to customers, through a strategic focus on market-leading customer experience innovation and solutions, accomplishments in sustainability and diversity, industry recognition, and the new financial strength of the company. Highlights include:

Customer Experience as the “North Star” ─ Customer service and experience are at the core of Avaya. As the market increasingly shifts to a “CX economy,” customers count on Avaya and our broad partner ecosystem for the contact center and communications technology that make customer interactions not only work but work better.

Innovation without Disruption ─ The company remains committed to innovation, increasing on-time delivery of product milestones to more than 90 percent — up more than 2X, and above industry average. Avaya is in the unique position to help customers choose their journey and pace to adding new AI-powered capabilities and value, giving them the freedom to innovate without disruption, leveraging their existing infrastructure investments. Customers across industries and geographies continue to trust and rely on Avaya to deliver unmatched customer experiences.

Expert-led Digital Transformation Services ─ To help customers accelerate their digital transformation projects in this environment of rapid advancements, Avaya offers reimagined professional services in our Avaya Customer Experience Services (ACES) team. Our experts can help organizations seamlessly integrate new AI and cloud technologies to drive exponentially better business outcomes.

Sustainability and Diversity ─ Avaya joins over 3,400 companies worldwide who are leading the way to a low carbon future by setting emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science through the Science Based Targets initiative. Providing a platform and safe environment for employees to learn and grow together is vital to Avaya’s Inclusion principle. The company also launched Avaya United, the official shared voice for Avaya’s diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiatives. These are key elements of our overall efforts to be an active community member and attract, engage, and retain the best talent.

As we look toward the future, we’ll keep you updated on our continued successes as we work with our customers and partners, so we can all take advantage of the opportunities ahead.

