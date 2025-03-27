Avaya Releases its Annual Sustainability Update, Announces Validation of Near-Term Emission Reduction Targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
MORRISTOWN, NJ – October 2, 2023 – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced the release of its latest Sustainability Update, highlighting the company’s initiatives and progress toward making a positive impact in our communities and bringing sustainable benefits to all our stakeholders.
Avaya joins over 3,400 companies worldwide who are leading the way to a low carbon future by setting emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Avaya’s near-term emission reductions targets were approved by SBTi in August 2023, specifically, the company’s commitment to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions 50 percent by fiscal year 2030 from a fiscal year 2020 base year and reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from use of sold products 55 percent per million USD gross profit within the same timeframe.
"At Avaya, we recognize that our reach extends beyond providing innovative solutions for our customers and partners,” said Reeva Kymer, Director of ESG and Philanthropy, Avaya. “Sustainability means developing better experiences for everyone – be it our employees, stakeholders, or the wider global communities we serve. We remain focused on our dedication to effect positive change driving us to craft solutions to address not only business complexities but also the broader needs of society.”
Highlights from the latest Sustainability Update include:
Environment
- Avaya remains committed to environmental sustainability, doing its part to combat climate change, identifying opportunities to reduce the environmental impact of the company’s activities, solutions and services, and facilitating the return and end-of-life management of electrical and electronic equipment, batteries, and packaging. As part of the company’s commitment to mitigating the worst effects of climate change, Avaya set science-based emission reduction targets that were recently validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. Avaya will begin reporting against these targets in their next report.
Communities
- Giving back to local communities has always been central to Avaya and the company and its workforce continually seek innovative ways to amplify their impact. In support of Avaya’s 8th annual Month of Giving – a spirited initiative that brings together Avaya employees, suppliers, and partners from around the globe who donate their time, money, and energy to make a difference in their local communities – the company launched a volunteer time off policy. This policy fosters community impact and drives employee engagement, giving employees eight hours of paid time off per year to volunteer at an approved non-profit organization.
People
- Providing a platform and safe environment for employees to learn and grow together is vital to Avaya’s Inclusion principle. Avaya launched a new leadership training program and a revamped global employee recognition program. The company launched Avaya United, the official shared voice for Avaya’s diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiatives. Led by CEO, Alan Masarek, it serves as the thought leadership hub where representatives from each of Avaya’s Employee Resource Groups — Avaya United Communities — come together to spearhead collective action, set and support DEIB objectives, track progress against the company’s commitments and create an environment where people can thrive.
Customers
- Avaya is dedicated to nurturing customer relationships by continually enhancing trust. With the introduction of the Avaya Trust Center, customers have amplified transparency regarding Avaya’s policies, practices, and technologies. This ensures that customers can confidentially maintain the security, compliance, and privacy of their data across Avaya products and services.
Suppliers
- Avaya remains committed to responsible procurement throughout the company’s value chain. The company continues to actively work on supply chain strategies that will strengthen its resilience and promote supplier diversity. And although Avaya is now a privately held company that is no longer bound by SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) regulations, the company continues to conduct robust due diligence. The company’s annual Conflict Minerals Report describes how these efforts align to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas.
Given Avaya’s ongoing transformation over the past year, the company will resume publication of a full sustainability report in early 2024 with the report for its fiscal year 2023.
