Avaya CEO Outlines Market Momentum in Mexico

CEO highlights first Enterprise Cloud customer in Latin America and strong growth for customer experience (CX) solutions during press event in Mexico City

Employee growth, strong partner ecosystem, key customer accounts underpin Avaya’s momentum

MEXICO CITY & MORRISTOWN, NJ, USA – August 23, 2023 – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, today outlined market momentum in its key Latin America market – Mexico. At a press event attended by journalists, a customer, and company officials in Mexico City, CEO Alan Masarek outlined the company’s vision for customer experience (CX) solutions, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the move to cloud, and Avaya’s continued growth in Mexico.

In his second trip to Latin America in the last quarter, Masarek highlighted a recent acknowledgement by Mexican business magazine Expansion, which named Avaya #4 on the list of top “Super Companies” (“Super Empresas”) 2023 as one of many signals that point to Avaya’s customer growth in Latin America across a range of industries including public safety, healthcare, finance, retail, and hospitality.Key customers that count on Avaya in Mexico include: BBVA, Grupo Estrella Blanca, Xcaret, and Command, Control & Citizen Contact Centers (C5); C5 operates 27 911 emergency services communication centers for the Mexican citizens of thirty-two states of Mexico, including the biggest cities such as CDMX, Jalisco, Nuevo Leon, and the State of Mexico.

“We couldn’t be more encouraged by our progress in Latin America, and – in particular – in Mexico with leading companies once again turning to Avaya to deliver customer experience innovation and communications solutions that are driving growth and differentiation for our customers,” said Alan Masarek, CEO of Avaya. “Avaya continues to recruit amazing talent in Mexico, while enjoying a robust ecosystem of partners and distributors. Our momentum positions Avaya very well just as customers are focused on putting AI technology to work and further investing in customer experience. Mexican businesses are looking for what Avaya can offer – a partner who can deliver ‘innovation without disruption’ at the customers’ pace, and a partner who has in-market experience with employees and partners to drive growth.”

Customers Choose Avaya for Customer Experience and Cloud

At the press event, Avaya revealed that it had a customer signing ceremony earlier in the week highlighting the company’s first Avaya Enterprise Cloud™ customer in Mexico and Latin America, a key automotive retailer company. Companies are increasingly interested in accessing cloud innovation and are attracted to Avaya for the company’s positioning, by offering access to cloud innovation for customers at their own pace, enabling cloud-based innovation to be deployed on top of existing communications investments. Progress in cloud comes alongside momentum of the Avaya Experience Platform™ which offers an AI-Powered, contact center-as-a-service collaboration platform. Now available in 15 Latin American countries, more than 30 companies have selected Avaya Experience Platform, including 10 in Mexico signed in the first three quarters of the fiscal year.

“At Grupo Estrella Blanca, prioritizing our customers' experience is paramount, and we are dedicated to achieving excellence in this regard, and our partnership with Avaya has proven instrumental in realizing this goal,” said Eduardo Porras, Sales and Marketing Director, Grupo Estrella Blanca, one of Mexico’s leading transportation companies, with 16 brands operating across 25 states, with services throughout Mexico and now to the United States. “This collaboration focuses on enhancing our customer experience areas, and Avaya's expertise has guided us in identifying key functionalities to elevate our service levels. Their valuable consultancy has been integral to the success of this project.”

In remarks at the press event, Masarek highlighted market momentum continues to grow in the key Mexico market, and unveiled a sample of new customers wins and renewals recently, including: Walmart Mexico, BanregioGrupo Lomas (Hotel Nickelodeon)

Customer Experience and AI Top Customer Interests

Fresh off a successful global customer conference earlier this summer, Avaya said that customers continue to have strong interest in customer experience solutions. Avaya said that increasingly companies recognize that their contact centers are at the “tip of the spear” for driving differentiating experiences for their customers. Masarek pointed out how AI innovation is super-charging CX solutions, and customers are turning to Avaya to help them bring massive innovation into their contact centers. As customers look to ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies, they are seeking an integrator to bring it all together, with Avaya well-positioned to play that role often as the contact center incumbent. Masarek also pointed out that Latin American companies have been very receptive to the Avaya message of innovation without disruption as they seek to integrate new cloud-based AI capabilities on top of their installed investments. He highlighted 60% year-over-year growth in Mexico for Avaya Customer Experience Services as strong evidence of customer demand for Avaya CX solutions, with Mexico representing half of the volume of these sales in all of Latin America for Avaya.

Robust Avaya Ecosystem is Driving Growth

Avaya works with more than 160 partners and distributors in Mexico, as well as the nation’s leading communications carriers like Telmex, Hola Metrocarrier, and Alestra. Value-added resellers like RETO INDUSTRIAL, RT4 Mexico, and Reynet Services, along with key distributors like Centro de Conectividad and DACAS, assure outstanding services for customers and market coverage for Avaya.

“The ‘innovation without disruption’ strategy encapsulates the Avaya essence, holding significant power as it safeguards the inherent value of the existing installed base while effectively communicating a resounding message to clients,” said Dafne Meymar, Director, RT4. “From the moment I was introduced to this concept, I've held the firm belief that it stands as the pinnacle strategy for any technology company, and from our perspective, its ability to maintain uniqueness within the market is unparalleled.”

“Avaya is and will continue to be a great strategic ally for CDC Group, because we both always place customers at the center of our operations to meet their needs and accompany them in their transition to the Cloud at the pace of each one of them, on solid foundations and in a transparent, simple, and secure way,” said Gerardo Tinoco, Director General, CDC Group. “Together we deliver innovative solutions tailored to businesses of any size.”

Avaya Continues to Expand Operations in Mexico

Avaya is strategically investing to support the nearly 2,000 customers it has in Mexico. The company has more than 250 employees in the country and is currently recruiting another 25 employees this year with talent recruitment focused on skills in sales and software development roles. In remarks at the event, Masarek highlighted the company’s drive to be a “destination place to work,” embracing a flexible hybrid work policy, and by providing multiple tools for employee training.