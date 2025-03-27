Avaya Awarded Unified Communications and Contact Center Contract with Sourcewell, One of the Leading Purchasing Consortiums in North America

Avaya’s U.S. and Canadian Customers Can Now Procure Avaya Products and Services Directly or through an Authorized Partner on a Cooperative Contract

Morristown, NJ – August 7, 2023 – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Unified Communications and Contact Center categories at Sourcewell ─ the leading Government Cooperative Purchasing Organization in North America with more than 500 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities. Avaya is the only major communications and collaboration solution provider that can offer public, private, or hybrid cloud at enterprise scale to customers. Sourcewell awarded Avaya this contract after following a rigorous request for proposal process resulting in contracts that meet, or exceed, local procurement requirements.

Sourcewell’s contracts capture the buying power of more than 50,000 government, education and nonprofit organizations, saving these organizations time and money in their acquisition process. The contract delivers immediate value to these customers because the competitive solicitation is complete and ready to use, streamlining acquisition, and allowing immediate delivery of Avaya’s preferred products and services. Avaya’s 48-month contract is open to U.S. and Canadian customers, allowing them to procure the full catalog of Avaya products and services directly or via authorized Avaya partners.

“At Avaya, we are committed to facilitating seamless cloud migrations for our customers, fostering innovation without causing disruption, and eliminating the costly and prolonged 'rip and replace' methodology typically associated with updating their communication technology infrastructure,” said Jenifer Bond, Vice President of SLED, Avaya. “Securing a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract in the Unified Communications and Contact Center categories amplifies our reach, enabling us to simplify the contractual process for an increased number of customers. This development empowers them to transition their communications technology to the cloud at a pace and budget that aligns with their unique needs.”

Jim Benson, Supplier Development Administrator at Sourcewell, welcomes Avaya to its purchasing consortium in North America and looks forward to working with the team. “Avaya offers a portfolio of solutions to make the jobs of those in government, education, and non-profit organizations more efficient while saving them time and money,” said Benson.

Learn more about Sourcewell and its contract with Avaya at sourcewell-mn.gov.