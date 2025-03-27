UC Today Names Avaya CEO as UC Leader of the Year

Alan Masarek Honored for Leading Avaya’s Business and Financial Restructuring

Morristown, NJ – July 31, 2023 – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced that Alan Masarek, the company’s chief executive officer, received the top honor of UC Leader of the Year during the UC Awards 2023 presented by UC Today. UC Today is the leading online publication for unified communications and collaboration technology.

The UC Awards is in its sixth year and celebrates unified communications and collaboration technology innovation and industry success. Winners are chosen based on their ability to innovate, the impact on their niche, and various other factors, including the impact each company has on its intended customer. The fully virtual ceremony included honoring Masarek as the UC Leader of the Year and recognizing his industry success, leadership, strategic influence, and overall individual contributions to Avaya with a focus on improving experience, innovation, and execution.

“This award is powerful affirmation of how much Avaya has accomplished in the last year, and I’m proud to accept this on behalf of our employees, partners, and customers who have been so supportive throughout this journey – this award is more about them than me,” said Alan Masarek, CEO, Avaya. “I’m particularly pleased that this recognition comes so quickly on the heels of our successful customer event, Avaya ENGAGE, which served as an epicenter where customers and partners convened who are shaping the future of communications technology.” He added, “Avaya is unquestionably back, and UC Today’s award is recognition of our progress.”

An industry innovator with deep domain expertise in enterprise communications and operational transformations, Masarek was appointed as Avaya’s CEO and member of the company’s Board of Directors in August of 2022. In just his first year in the role, Masarek led the company through a remarkably successful, financial and business restructuring, and garnered extraordinary results. The transformation eliminated nearly $4 billion in debt, while securing $650 million in incremental investment. Avaya emerged from its restructuring with significant financial strength and ample liquidity to accelerate the company’s investment in its innovative, cloud-based portfolio, especially across customer experience offerings powered by AI, while positioning Avaya for long-term success.

Jon Arnold, Principal, J Arnold & Associates, has judged many UC Awards categories and acknowledges that the Leader of the Year is his favorite. He says all the entries highlight strong technologies, so selecting a winner can prove to be challenging. “What’s harder to come by is visionary leadership, and in my view, Alan brings that in ways I didn’t see from other entries in this category,” said Arnold. “From the outset, I’ve felt that Alan was the right man for the job when coming to Avaya, and in short order, he has delivered.” Arnold added, “Well done on the award and I hope to see this great momentum continue for Avaya.”

UC Today relies on an outside, impartial panel of judges, including renowned industry analysts and influencers. This year’s panel included: Zeus Kerravala, Tim Banting, Melissa Swartz, Blair Pleasant, Dom Black, Evan Kirstel, Jon Arnold, and Kevin Kieller. For more information on the UC Awards 2023, see: https://www.uctoday.com/ucawards/

Resource: