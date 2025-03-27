Avaya Appoints Sagi Dudai as Board Advisor to Bolster Cloud Engineering Efforts
Proven Executive Appointed as Avaya Increases Focus on Customer Experience Solutions
MORRISTOWN, NJ – June 26, 2023 – Avaya LLC (“Avaya” or the “Company”), a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced the appointment of Sagi Dudai, a seasoned product and engineering leader with expertise in large scale, SaaS Enterprise software.
Sagi Dudai is known for his experience as a chief product, technology, and engineering officer, with a proven track record of success driving product and engineering teams to develop innovative, cloud-based enterprise communication solutions. He currently serves as the Chief Product & Engineering Officer at JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG), an end-to-end Software Supply Chain Platform.
Previously, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Vonage where he drove the company’s overall technology vision and strategy, including the development of Vonage’s cloud and API-based enterprise communication solutions. Under Sagi’s leadership, Vonage’s solutions incorporated leading AI-based capabilities centered around conversational AI and relatedly, intelligent routing for the company’s contact center-based solutions. Sagi oversaw the transformation of the company’s technology stack, while integrating several technology acquisitions, in AI and elsewhere, that contributed to driving Vonage’s enterprise communications segment to Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) more than $1.3 billion. Sagi also served in R&D leadership roles at fring (acquired by Genband), Telmap (acquired by Intel), and Mercury (acquired by Hewlett Packard). He currently serves on the Advisory Board at Bizzabo and is a Mentor at the Tel Aviv University School of Management.
“With our focus on building a market leading customer experience platform – the Avaya Experience Platform – Sagi Dudai will bring critical skills in cloud-based software architectures and invaluable experience running distributed global engineering teams. We are grateful for his help as we accelerate our innovation leadership in customer experience solutions,” said Alan Masarek, Chief Executive Officer, Avaya. “At Vonage, I had a front-row seat to witness Sagi’s product and engineering prowess. He was instrumental in driving Vonage’s success, and we appreciate his willingness to help Avaya in this new chapter of growth. As an accomplished communications industry veteran, Sagi’s addition to Avaya further validates confidence in Avaya’s vision, strategy, and growth opportunity.”
Today’s announcement comes in the wake of previous announcements regarding key industry veterans who have joined Avaya. The company recently announced the hiring of several executives in the c-suite, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.
