Avaya Named to Constellation Research ShortList™ for Contact Center as a Service Solutions (CCaaS)

Avaya Experience Platform recognized for enabling organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences across all channels

Morristown, NJ – April 12, 2023 – Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced Avaya Experience Platform, the cloud-based contact center-as-a-service solution, has been recognized by Constellation Research in its latest Constellation ShortList™ for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). The ShortList presents vendors in different categories of the market relevant to early adopters and includes products that meet the threshold criteria for the category as determined by Constellation Research.

Avaya Experience Platform gives organizations the power to personalize agent experiences with a customizable, modern workspace that easily brings end-user insights from different applications and systems into a single pane of glass. It also enables companies to get ahead of every end-user interaction by predicting needs and proactively engaging them with journey intelligence.

“Every customer service interaction is a make-or-break opportunity for your organization,” said Ahmed Helmy, Global VP of Avaya Experience Platform Product Management, Avaya. “As channel options continue to expand along with customer expectations, organizations need the right cloud customer service solution to help create innovation without disruption for everyone. It is more important than ever for organizations to have the right tools in place to deliver exceptional experiences across all channels. Avaya Experience Platform empowers businesses of all sizes to build and scale their contact centers, while arming agents with real-time customer data and innovative cloud technologies. We're proud to be at the forefront of this market and look forward to continuing to deliver cutting-edge solutions for our customers."

With Avaya Experience Platform, organizations can quickly and easily layer-on innovative cloud technologies to deliver an experience that provides their end-users with more options, faster responses, and a more personalized approach. Organizations can easily connect everything—voice, video, chat, messaging, and more—to deliver effortless experiences for customers and employees at every touchpoint – bringing together teams, resources, and insights to maximize contact center performance and experiences.

Silver Spring Pathfinder (SSP) is a disruptor in the social enterprise space and Avaya helped enable them to strengthen their unique business model without any business disruption. As business process outsourcing (BPO) partner of choice to public- and private-sector organizations, SSP works closely with a community of social service agencies to employ people with disabilities as customer service agents. Avaya Experience Platform allowed the company to innovate with omnichannel, virtual work capabilities, and so much more all while retaining its core service and not disrupting its existing contact center technology.

"By our very nature as a social enterprise, we’re more in tune than most when it comes to being mindful of our employees’ needs.” said Tom Cheong, Founder & Managing Director, Silver Spring Pathfinder. “By the same token, for the business to be successful, we need to deliver on our customers’ demands. Avaya Experience Platform provides it all, and we’re still able to optimize our premise-based system. We have the freedom to choose the technology we need when we need it. We’re innovating and improving in a practical way that works for our business.”

Constellation Research evaluates more than 21 solutions categorized in this market. This Constellation ShortList is determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research.

