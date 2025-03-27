Avaya Edge Partner Program Earns CRN's 5-Star Designation for Advancing Growth and Positive Change for 15th Consecutive Year
Morristown, NJ – March 27, 2023 – Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced today that it has earned a 5-star rating in the 2023 Partner Program Guide by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This prestigious rating is given to companies that excel in building and maintaining profitable channel partnerships.
The annual Partner Program Guide is a valuable resource for managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), system integrators (SI) and service providers (SP), and strategic service providers looking for technology manufacturers that offer the best partner programs to support their business needs. CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings, including partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.
Avaya was recognized for its outstanding commitment to nurturing strong and successful channel partnerships. The Avaya Edge Partner Program boasts roughly 4,600 partners globally and is a comprehensive approach that simplifies, integrates, and aligns to improve the speed at which our customers need to generate new business and experience growth. The company's partner program offers a range of benefits, including financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support, and more. These elements have set the company apart and have played a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth.
"We continue to build on our award-winning Avaya Edge 2023 Program designed to provide industry-leading value to our partners enabling them to be successful with tools to help their customers," said John Lindsley, VP of North America Channel Sales, Avaya. "At Avaya we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable our partners to thrive in today's dynamic marketplace. We will continue to invest in our partner program to provide the best possible support to our channel partners and drive growth for their businesses."
Avaya carefully chooses partners based upon their innovation and ingenuity − adding the perfect elements and expertise to complete solutions, helping organizations deliver experiences that matter. Within the Avaya Edge Partner Program, there is also an emphasis on inclusivity for businesses regardless of size or unique partner business model to enable growth making it one of the only channel programs in the industry to do so. Avaya’s partners are excited for the future and the opportunity to enable their customers to innovate without disruption:
“Avaya’s strongest assets include a loyal partner ecosystem, a large customer base, and robust intellectual property,” said John DeLozier, President, Modern Communications, ScanSource. “As a value-added-distribution partner, ScanSource has locked arms with Avaya to provide additional channel capacity, support resources and enablement capabilities to drive adoption, growth and technology solutions for our partners and the customers they serve.”
“Avaya’s message to the market, about providing Innovation without disruption, has resonated perfectly with customers,” said Somkant Mishra, General Manager, Keyston Distribution. “What’s even better than the message, however, is the fact that Avaya is one of the few brands globally that can actually deliver on that promise. Given the fragility of the global economy, organizations are looking for ways to deliver the advanced innovations that their customers demand, while still making use of existing investments. With Avaya, we can deliver that.”
“Avaya's commitment to its partners’ ecosystem, the flexibility of its solutions that allow us to create innovation without disruption, its new strategy and roadmap that demonstrates a clear vision of the real needs of the Latin American market, make Avaya the ideal strategic partner for us in conjunctural technological moments like the one we are experiencing,” said Sebastián Tarragó Diez, International Commercial Vice President, Belltech Latin America.
With this recognition, Avaya continues to demonstrate its commitment to building strong and successful channel partnerships. The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com.
Learn more about joining the Avaya Edge Partner Program and how you can take your business to new heights by partnering with Avaya.
Alex Alias and
Julianne Embry
Avaya PR
corpcommsteam@avaya.com
