Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism Partners with Avaya to Build AI-Powered Engagement Platform

GITEX GLOBAL – Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 18, 2023 – Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has partnered with Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, to build out an AI-powered platform that will streamline the creation of business licenses in the emirate of Dubai.

This initiative will support efforts towards realizing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) of doubling the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and to consolidating its position among the top three global cities. It will help digitize the process of business license applications, using AI to solve the most common pain-points in the journey and providing instant, digital access to experts on demand.

The digital-first solution customized for DET’s requirements will deliver a seamless experience between customers and DET advisors across a range of digital channels. An intelligent chatbot, fed by an advanced knowledge management system, will deliver powerful self-service tools that automate the most common service requests for both internal and external users.

Avaya communications technology will also help DET adopt a digital-first approach to customer happiness, giving Dubai investors direct access to advisors over video from anywhere in the world.

Finally, a full suite of advanced, AI-enabled analytics tools will enable DET to identify problem areas in the customer journey and enable managers to act quickly on solving them.

“Our goal is to position Dubai as a global center for business, investment and tourism, and we are doing this by supporting the evolution of the city through supportive tourism initiatives and future-proof economic programs. The adoption of this new customer contact platform will streamline the delivery of business licenses in Dubai, making the emirate an even more attractive destination for economic activity in line with the D33 Agenda,” said Ahmed Al Falasi, CEO, Dubai Business Licensing Corporation, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Nidal Abou-Ltaif, SVP – Global Head of Sales, Avaya, and President, Avaya International, added: “DET is a best-in-class organization that is investing heavily in the future, and going about it in the right way. By taking a staged approach to innovation, DET will be able to automate key points in the customer journey, before delivering a fully AI-powered suite of services that will transform experiences in the business set-up process. We’re proud to support DET as the organization moves towards its D33 goals.”

The announcement on DET’s partnership with Avaya was made at the 2023 edition of GITEX Global. Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global comes in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Imperium Software Technologies, and Sestek.

About Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).



