Avaya Cloud Solutions Help Motul Deliver Effortless Experiences

GITEX GLOBAL – Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 17, 2023 – Motul, the world-class oil and lubricants company founded in 1853, is now delivering effortless experiences for its customers and employees through a range of touchpoints after adopting a suite of cloud-based solutions from Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions.

Motul is running Avaya Experience Platform, a cloud contact center solution that makes it easy to connect the right agents with customers through voice, video, chat, messaging, and more. This is integrated with Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, a cloud-based communications solution that has enabled over 400 global employees to seamlessly collaborate across borders.

“Our business development relies heavily on our close relationship with our customers. And communications play a key role internally as well as externally. With Avaya Cloud Office and Avaya Experience Platform, we’re able to communicate and collaborate much more effectively,” said Mathieu Blin, CIO at Motul.

“We were willing to switch to the cloud-based infrastructure for the features that we got in return. Giving our colleagues a single, unified platform that’s common across every office, in every geography, means that we’re able to share information seamlessly and act upon it quickly.”

The two solutions are fully integrated, enabling information to flow smoothly between the front and the back offices. Agents are given improved access to subject matter experts, making it easier than ever for Motul to resolve complex customer queries. And agents that have hybrid responsibilities between customer service and admin can navigate easily between the two solutions.

Avaya Experience Platform also delivers advanced analytics and reporting, and has helped Motul create and track new key performance indicators (KPIs) that have helped the company evolve its customer service processes. The solution’s ability to integrate seamlessly into Motuls’ CRM applications has made the roll-out of these KPIs pain-free.

“Now, we have a strategic approach to improve our customer experience, reinforce our competitivity and secure our success on the long term. We’re confident in the ability of Avaya’s technology to meet our customers’ contact preferences,” said Blin.

What’s more, as an existing Avaya customer, Motul found that these cloud-based solutions could be implemented without disruptive technology upgrades or extensive employee training, enabling the company to realize faster time to value from the new capabilities.

Nidal Abou-Ltaif, SVP, Global Head of Sales, and President of Avaya International, said: “Motul has thrived for over 150 years thanks to its culture of putting customer connection at the very heart of its drive for excellence. We’re proud to be helping the company continue with its people-first values as its customers and workforce move into the digital realm.”

The announcement on Motul‘s partnership with Avaya was made at the 2023 edition of GITEX Global. Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global comes in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Imperium Software Technologies, and Sestek.

About Motul

Founded in 1853, Motul is a French company with an international footprint specialized in the formulation, production, and distribution of high-performance lubricants for engines (two-wheelers, cars, heavy duty vehicles and more...), as well as for its industrial activity through its Motul Tech entity. Renowned for its capacity to innovate and to provide state-of-the-art synthetic lubricants, the brand launched in 1971 the very first 100% synthetic multigrade lubricant, its "flagship product": the Motul 300V.