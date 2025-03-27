Managing the holiday haze: How AI helps your Contact Center go the distance
AI-powered Contact Centers: Navigating the holiday rush and beyond with speed, customer-centric innovation…and care.
Contact centers are foundational to customer experience, but a lot of businesses get stuck during the haze of the holiday season. Customers call in droves (it’s not uncommon to see call volumes increase by as much as 41% between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday alone), all expecting smooth and satisfying service regardless of how many others are behind them in the queue. Companies are under immense pressure to keep their contact centers moving at breakneck speed while leveraging the same resources, or even less...
