Unlocking Growth Opportunities with Avaya Experience Platform APIs

Today’s contact center customers demand solutions with a high degree of flexibility and personalization built in, so they can deliver the customized experiences their end customers expect. Enterprise organizations in particular need to be able to quickly add new capabilities within their often complex systems, and look for not only the open APIs to simplify and speed development, but also for the development environment, tools and support that ensure smooth integration. In fact, we are hearing more and more that this is a top consideration when selecting a preferred vendor...

Read more on Channelbuzz.ca.