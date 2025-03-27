78 WorkTech Predictions from Industry Experts for 2024
Avaya's Alan Masarek, Omar Javaid, and Josh Mueller are among the experts sharing worktech predictions for 2024. Their predictions include innovating the customer experience to drive differentiation and growth, how AI and ML will improve the customer experience in the contact center, and how CMOs will play an increasingly crucial role in the experiential side of customer interactions.
Read more on SolutionsReview.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.