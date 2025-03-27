Meet Channel Futures' Top 20 UC/Contact Center Leaders for 2023
Channel Futures is back with a fresh list of top channel leaders for 2023 in unified communications, which, despite a bit of a slowdown as implementations during the peak of COVID-19 wanes, remains a very hot technology with ample room for growth. Avaya’s VP of North America Channel, Chris Dickson, was among those leaders named in the list...
Read more on ChannelFutures.com.
