Steering Through Transformation: Amy O’Keefe’s Financial Leadership
Top 10 Empowering Women Leaders of the Year, 2023
Navigating the financial currents of transformation requires more than just a sharp financial mind. Amy O’Keefe, with her extensive career, stands tall as the Chief Financial Officer of Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions. In an era where brands and technologies are continually evolving, Amy believes that Avaya is well positioned to seize the opportunities ahead...
Read more on CIO Views.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.