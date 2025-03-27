CF20: 2023’s 20 Top CCaaS Providers You Should Know: Avaya is #2
Contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) providers saw a surge in demand during the COVID-19 lockdown and they continue to benefit from that momentum with an ongoing transition to cloud-based solutions.
This is the result of the flexibility and resiliency that cloud solutions afford, in addition to advanced capabilities such as generative AI, which are typically cloud-based.
This is our fourth annual list focusing on CCaaS providers. Analysts share their views on what it takes to succeed with the technology. It includes an updated list and fresh views on changes in the competitive landscape...
