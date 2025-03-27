‘Avaya is Back,’ CEO Declares – A Look at its Rise from Bankruptcy
A few short months ago, Avaya Holdings entered bankruptcy protection as it attempted to restructure its business and its debt. At the time, it wasn’t clear what the future held for the beleaguered vendor.
As it turns out, the restructuring was successful and now Avaya is looking to re-engage with its customers, with renewed focus and product direction for its enterprise communications and contact center offerings. Avaya technically exited from bankruptcy on May 1, reducing its debt load and emerging with a capital structure that gives the company approximately $650 million in liquidity...
Read more on SDXCentral.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.