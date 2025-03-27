5 Companies That Came To Win This Week
Avaya Touts Financial Health, Revamps Services Operations
For the week ending June 23, CRN takes a look at the companies that brought their ‘A’ game to the channel including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services, Intel, MongoDB and Avaya.
Unified communications giant Avaya held its Avaya Engage 2023 this week and used the annual event to showcase the company’s return to financial health and unveil its newly revamped services division...
