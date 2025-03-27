What’s the Direction for Omnichannel and Cloud Migration?
What are some potential strategies for cloud migration and customer experience in the near future?
This week’s Avaya Engage marked the first iteration of the event since the vendor both entered and exited bankruptcy earlier this year, emerging with a much-improved financial outlook. At Engage, company officials naturally offered plenty of optimism as well as vision of where they go next. One perspective on the future came from three customers Avaya brought to the stage to discuss where they see their customer experience (CX) and cloud strategies headed...
Read more on NoJitter.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.