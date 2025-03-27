Avaya appoints CFO, CPO and CMO
Avaya announced the appointment of three executives, who will report CEO Alan Masarek, in order to strengthen the company’s leadership team.
O’Keefe will serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with responsibility for the global finance organization. Amy O’Keefe most recently served as CFO of WW International (formerly Weight Watchers International), where she played a key role in the company’s rationalization and realignment strategy. She previously held CFO roles at Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Savant Systems, D&M Holdings, and was divisional CFO at Black & Decker...
