Avaya beefs up exec team, launches Azure-hosted cloud offering
A new and invigorated Avaya Holding Corp. is taking shape, as witnessed by the announcement Friday of three new executives joining the company and the launch of the Avaya Enterprise Cloud yesterday at the company’s partner and user conference, Avaya Engage, in Orlando.
Joining the organization are Amy O’Keefe, who will serve as chief financial officer (CFO), Omar Javaid, who will serve as chief product officer, and Josh Mueller, who becomes chief marketing officer. All three have held senior positions with organizations ranging from Dun & Bradstreet and Google to Dell Technologies and Motorola...
