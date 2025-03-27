Avaya Enterprise Cloud Enables Global Organizations to Future-Proof Communications
Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, is helping organizations around the world to future-proof their communications with Avaya Enterprise Cloud.
Avaya Enterprise Cloud provides a dedicated software instance hosted on Microsoft Azure for contact centre and unified communications functionality. The solution enables organizations to pursue hybrid cloud models by hosting parts of their communications infrastructure in a dedicated cloud instance, while integrating seamlessly with premise-based technology – a capability in high demand from large enterprises everywhere...
