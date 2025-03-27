CR CX Convo: Avaya's Next Chapter - A Conversation with Alan Maserek
Catch the latest CX Convo between Liz Miller and Alan Masarek, CEO of Avaya. They cover what's next for the organization, how Avaya has re-centered its brand financially and culturally, and how this transformation will empower and shape its customer experience and employee experience moving forward…
Watch the interview on Constellationr.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.