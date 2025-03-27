Avaya’s Innovation Without Disruption Explained
Hybrid is definitely one of the major buzzwords of the IT industry, and Avaya is no exception, with the company taking on a mantra of “innovation without disruption” to explain what this means for its customers. But what does it mean?
In this edition of the podcast, we’re joined by Ian Purdell-Lewis, regional channel vice president for Avaya Canada, to break that down and chat about what it means for Avaya’s customers and partners alike…
Listen to the podcast on ChannelBuzz.ca.
