How Enterprises Get Ahead Using Hybrid Cloud for Innovation Overlay
For large, traditionally on-premises enterprises, hybrid cloud is a gateway to innovation. Learn how to make immediate inroads without abandoning what you already have in place.
A 2022 survey of innovation and business strategy conducted by the International Monetary Fund found that 40% of innovation-oriented companies (SMBs to large enterprises) reduce costs as a result of new product innovations which, on average, account for 20% of all sales. How can your organization see similar benefits from its innovation pursuits?…
Read more on CIO.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.