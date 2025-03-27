Three Ways Companies will Double Down on Agent Experience in 2023
The current state of the contact center agent is clear, but for those unaware or overlooking this opportunity for improvement: agent attrition rates currently hover around 40%, with some recently acknowledging this number has now become the most important key performance indicator among the C-suite. The cost of replacing just one agent is between $10k-$20k, and 97% of agents are sometimes or almost always burned out.…
Read more on ChannelBuzz.ca.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.