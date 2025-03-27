Understanding Innovation as a Large, Well-Established Enterprise
Innovation is crucial to the continuing success of any business, especially well-established enterprises. New products and ideas are tested every day, just as new opportunities are ignored. Blockbuster thought going digital would be too expensive. Blackberry failed to adapt to the changing smartphone market. Toys R Us sued Amazon versus using them to build an eCommerce presence. To paraphrase Microsoft’s CEO Steve Ballmer, “Innovation is the only way to keep customers happy and competitors at bay.”
