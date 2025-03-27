Avaya Positioned by Aragon Research as a Leader in Intelligent Contact Center Solutions, Enabling Enhanced Customer and Employee Experiences Driven by AI

Fourth Consecutive Year Avaya is Named to the Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICC) Report

Raleigh-Durham, NC – December 6, 2022 – Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been named for the fourth consecutive year as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICC) 2022, for the Avaya Experience Platform™.

According to the report1, authored by Aragon Research CEO and Lead Analyst Jim Lundy, the AI-powered, multi-cloud Avaya Experience Platform offers a full UCC platform that “enables organizations to create and deliver in-the-moment experiences” and “has one of the largest contact center installed bases, offering private, public, and hybrid cloud.” The report also indicates Avaya’s contact center solution is designed to “provide the foundational, rich capabilities required to meet sophisticated customer needs, while offering organizations the speed and agility to innovate and change on demand.”

Delivering an enhanced customer and employee experience is a critical requirement for the contact center within many businesses regardless of their deployment approach. Aragon Research predicts that next year will be one with more personalization offered through data platforms such as a CRM, and by 2024, fifty-five percent of contact center providers will enable the development of an enhanced customer profile which will provide a more personalized customer experience.1 The Avaya Experience Platform empowers organizations to:

Connect all touchpoints across the customer journey–including voice, video, chat, messaging, and social–while leveraging AI, insights, knowledge, and resources from across the organization to maximize performance and experiences.

Deliver holistic, personalized customer and employee experiences by aligning processes, functions, and resources.

Enable an intelligent customer journey allowing agents to deliver relevant experiences and faster time to resolution.

Facilitate advanced, self-service opportunities using dynamic knowledge management capabilities for agents, customers, and bots allowing them to locate the necessary information to resolve inquiries.

Enhance workforce engagement with tools to motivate, empower, and mentor employees from recruitment to retention.

Optimize every experience with real-time reporting and insights.

According to Lundy, in an intelligent contact center, organizations not only know the people who are calling them, but they understand the needs of the buyer or customer in need of support.

“Avaya has been leveraging its combined strengths in Intelligent Contact Center and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) to offer customers choices when it comes to Cloud – including Hybrid Cloud," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research.

“Contact centers need to evolve and innovate in this rapidly changing environment where customer expectations continue to increase,” said Tim Sherwood, Vice President of Product and Offer Management, Avaya. “Customers want their interaction with companies to be on their own terms–when and how they choose–with the same level of service. The Avaya Experience Platform enables users to provide effortless interactions and deliver for their customers in various cloud deployment models from almost anywhere.”

The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research’s evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. Aragon Research examined 15 major providers in a market that focuses on all forms of collaboration and communication based on its three dimensions that enable comparative evaluation of the participants in a given market. “Leaders” are noted as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and perform effectively against those strategies.

