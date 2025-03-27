Avaya to Showcase Composable Contact Center Solutions for Customers, Employees that Deliver Total Experiences at Customer Contact Week (CCW)
Raleigh-Durham, NC – June 21, 2022 – Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that at Customer Contact Week 2022 (CCW), the world’s largest contact center event series taking place now through June 23, it will showcase composable contact center solutions in the Experience Economy where, in order to succeed, businesses must deliver Total Experiences for customers and employees. Avaya is one of the only vendors in the industry delivering customers and end-users a Total Experience – the intersection of Customer, Employee, User, and Multiexperience.
Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS makes it easy to connect everything—voice, video, chat, messaging, and more—to deliver effortless experiences for customers and employees at every touchpoint, enabling businesses to provide a Total Experience.
“Today’s customer knows what they want, exactly when and how they want it, and has high expectations for each interaction with a brand,” said Paul Lang, Head of Contact Center Solutions Marketing, Avaya. “Giving them what they want, however, will take brands moving to a total and effortless experience across applications, devices and interactions. This type of experience is only possible when cloud capabilities, AI and automation are mixed into every customer touchpoint and digital channel, and this is what Avaya OneCloud CCaaS provides.”
Avaya sessions include Key Trends in Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) and How to Compete in the Experience Economy. Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS demonstrations on-site focus on applications –Conversational AI, Virtual Agent, and Composable Desktop. Monolithic, generic apps don’t enable businesses to create and deliver personalized experiences. A platform approach, with composability at its core, allows companies to completely reimagine communications by breaking down monolithic apps into discrete components, each of which can then be built, scaled, and maintained independently. Avaya Workspaces helps improve agent productivity and the overall employee and customer experience by integrating multiple applications into a single modern composable desktop and empowering customer support to personalize the customer experience by enabling them to view and interact with customer journey details.
Join Avaya at CCW for customer panel discussions about embracing and delivering a Total Experience moderated by Brian Cantor, IQPC Analyst, on Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. PT. Find out How to Compete in the Experience Economy from Avaya Director and Chief Evangelist Steve Forcum on Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23, from 1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT. All Avaya sessions take place at the Avaya Pavilion #1, in the Caesars Forum Conference Center.
According to Gartner Peer Insights, global organizations that have implemented Avaya OneCloud CCaaS to improve customer experience have touted its functionality and performance, as well as the future vision for the solution. Users have called Avaya OneCloud CCaaS a "hugely capable solution providing group-wide benefits for a digital business," and a "simple and easy to use cloud solution." Avaya is delivering contact center solutions through Avaya OneCloud CCaaS including:
- Smarter self-service: Deliver intelligent, conversational self-service—24/7—with options to connect with a live agent.
- Intelligent routing: Match customers with the best employees using business rules, internal and external context, and desired outcomes.
- Customer Journey Intelligence: Get ahead of every interaction by predicting needs and proactively engaging customers with customer journey intelligence.
- Completely connected employees: Enhance team collaboration with converged communications that dissolve front- and back-office silos.
- Simplify with a composable desktop: Put everything employees need in one place. Provide employees with a consolidated, simplified desktop view of everything they need across voice and digital channels. Connect your CRM application to get the best of both worlds.
- Deliver more with AI: Be ready for whatever customers might want next. Increase employee performance in real time by delivering prompts, initiating workflow actions, and enhancing compliance based on spoken words or phrases.
- Maximize performance: Create stronger teams. Improve interactions and identify skills gaps using quality management and advanced scoreboards to track, manage, and improve team performance, including gamification, coaching, and eLearning.
Reserve time with Avaya at CCW by contacting avayaevents@avaya.com to explore an enhanced contact center experience for your business.
Additional Resources
- Read our blog, What is Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS).
- Download our report, Ventana Research Names Avaya Exemplary Vendor in Agent Management.
- Not at Contact Center Week? Sign up for a virtual demo from Avaya.
- Read about Datamark on cloud nine after shift to scalable, flexible platform.
Julianne Embry
Avaya Media
jcembry@avaya.com
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Source: Avaya Newsroom