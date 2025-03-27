Avaya OneCloud™ Experience Platform Reimagines Digital Campus Learning for Colleges, Universities in the U.S.

Clemson University, Kingsborough Community College, and Nicholls State University are among the Customers Benefiting from Avaya Cloud-Based Communications and Collaboration Solutions

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C. – June 15, 2022 – Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is reimagining digital campus learning with the Avaya OneCloud™ Experience Platform. Avaya offers significant advantages for higher education where it’s more important than ever to attract and retain students given increased competition and slowing admission growth.

According to a 2021 Aragon Research report1 authored by lead analyst Jim Lundy, a communications-enabled digital campus involves creating seamless communications and collaboration allowing both voice and video-based calls; enables meetings with users and rooms; and an overall shift from email to messages delivered in real time or team collaboration. Lundy also indicated a student’s digital experience with a university begins before ever setting foot on campus, when a prospective student decides to apply with the educational institution.

Clemson University, Kingsborough Community College, and Nicholls State University are among the educational institutions using the Avaya OneCloud platform with its industry-leading technology of CCaaS, UCaaS, CPaaS, and Workstream Collaboration providing one solution. This composable solution enhances the digital learning experience these educational institutions provide while keeping students and faculty connected and safe. Through this unique platform approach, Avaya transforms the cloud from a service to an experience — one that not only reduces cost, time, and effort but also provides the toolset required to compete in the experience economy.

“With digital campus learning, the need to communicate faster to multiple audiences in a variety of ways has become more important now than ever,” said Simon Harrison, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Avaya. “The Avaya OneCloud platform enables educational institutions with modern unified communications and collaboration offerings to transform their digital learning experience while engaging their students, faculty, administration, and alumni.”

In a technology study by Ellucian, 97 percent of students surveyed indicated technology outside of the classroom was just as important as inside the classroom. Additionally, 87 percent of students responded that the university’s technology competency was an important factor for them when deciding upon a school to attend.

Clemson University is one of the leading public research institutions in the U.S. experiencing the benefits from Avaya OneCloud collaboration capabilities. Built on the Avaya Spaces platform, its Spaces Learning solution combines asynchronous digital learning (allowing students to view coursework at any time) with synchronous video conferencing and collaboration tools (where students are required to login and participate at a specific time) to create a virtual classroom. Through Avaya OneCloud, a Clemson professor of Bioinformatics was able to deliver students and faculty a total experience−memorable experiences with an interconnection between customer and employee experiences.

At Kingsborough Community College, a City University of NY school, improving student experiences was paramount. Management made it a top priority by forming a task force. Avaya deployed an AI Chatbot solution built on the Avaya OneCloud Experience Platform that is available 24x7 to respond to inquiries and deliver valuable information. It also includes full reporting and analytics, which is changing the way they are serving and communicating with current and prospective students, parents, and constituents.

Avaya offered Nicholls State a free trial of Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral and it turned into a full implementation after the Louisiana-based University used the solution to transition to remote work during the pandemic. The comprehensive cloud phone system and collaboration tool offers seamless call, chat, meeting, and collaboration capabilities, all in one app. The ease of installation and use proved to be key value-added benefits of using the solution. Not only did Nicholls State see drastic improvements in productivity and user experience, but they also achieved estimated annual cost savings of $60,000.

1Aragon Research study commissioned by Avaya. “The 2021 Digital Campus: Cloud Communications as the Catalyst to Learning Innovation” by Jim Lundy, February 22, 2021.

Additional Resources