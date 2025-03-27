Avaya Announces North America Partner of the Year Award Winners

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. – May 24, 2022 – Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced five U.S. and four Canadian partners who have been honored for their outstanding collaboration, contribution, and commitment to accelerating growth and providing Experiences that Matter to our customers and others. Avaya’s Partner of the Year Awards celebrate leaders across six categories (Avaya OneCloud Public, Avaya OneCloud Subscription, Systems Integrator/Service Provider, Avaya Cloud Office, Avaya OneCloud Services, and U.S. Federal) in addition to awards presented for Overall U.S. and Canadian Partners of the Year in Total Revenue and Total Growth.

“Our partners have delivered impressive results during a challenging year while showing extraordinary commitment to their customers,” said Frank Ciccone, Senior Vice President of North America Sales, Avaya. “We are dedicated to helping our partners by providing them with incredible benefits and robust solutions to better service their customers. Our team celebrates their collective efforts and looks forward to a promising future with them.”

Avaya partners are chosen based upon their growth and revenue. Here is a list of the winners and category for which they were honored:

U.S. Winners

ConvergeOne

Avaya OneCloud Public Cloud Partner of the Year

Avaya OneCloud Partner of the Year

Overall U.S. Partner of the Year for Total Revenue

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led, cloud solution provider utilizing intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers by developing progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. As one of Avaya’s largest global partners, over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes.

Verizon

Systems Integrator/Services Provider Partner of the Year

Overall U.S. Partner of the Year for Total Growth

Verizon is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services with a presence around the world. The company has grown its partnership by over 250 percent and increased Avaya’s customer base by 100,000 seats in 2021. Verizon, through the Avaya partnership, provides customers with the best in cloud and contact center solutions by delivering a seamless customer experience. Verizon led the Service Provider space by growing in all categories and continues to lead the way in 2022.

Jenne, Inc.

Avaya Cloud Office Partner of the Year

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

AT&T

Avaya OneCloud Services Partner of the Year

AT&T is being recognized as the 2021 Avaya OneCloud partner; this is the third consecutive year that AT&T has been awarded a partner of the year award. Their evolving business partnership delivers innovative and transformative cloud services and solutions to our end-user customers. Since 2020, Avaya and AT&T have seamlessly executed a migration strategy impacting 300,000 seats moving to Avaya Subscription or Avaya OneCloud Services.

Ronco C&E, Inc.

U.S. Federal Partner of the Year

Ronco has a long history as a top-tier Avaya Diamond Partner, and in successfully providing Avaya communications technology, installation, and support for critical organizations. Over the past few years, Ronco has refocused its efforts by prioritizing the Federal Marketplace (FMP). This strategy has led to immediate success with several large Federal customers choosing Ronco to help them in the migration to subscription licensing.

Canadian Winners

TELUS Communications, Inc.

Overall Canadian Partner of the Year for Total Revenue

Systems Integrator/Service Provider Partner of the Year

TELUS is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security, healthcare, and agriculture. TELUS and Avaya are innovators, and have jointly developed an Avaya OneCloud solution, TELUS Managed Migration (TMM) to transition the Canadian base of legacy communications solutions to the cloud in healthcare, government, industry, and large enterprise sectors.

Connex

Overall Canadian Partner of the Year for Total Growth

Avaya OneCloud Services Partner of the Year

Avaya OneCloud Subscription Partner of the Year

With a strong Avaya partnership and an in-depth understanding of their customers' business requirements, Connex continues to provide market leading solutions which consistently produce results. Connex continues to be a leading solutions provider supporting some of Avaya’s leading customers in Canada across government, education, enterprise, and midmarket. The team at Connex continues to grow their business by positioning the full Avaya OneCloud portfolio of solutions, this past year Connex continued to build on previous years’ successes through the value of Avaya OneCloud Subscription solutions.

SYNNEX Canada Limited

Avaya Cloud Office Partner of the Year

SYNNEX Canada brings technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help partners sustainably grow their business. They distribute more than 40,000 technology products from more than 500 of the world’s leading and emerging suppliers. They provide expert technical knowledge, advanced services and training that keep their partners ahead of the market so they can stay viable today and beyond. SYNNEX Canada has been recognized as Avaya’s Cloud Office Partner of the Year for their commitment to growth in driving cloud seats in FY21.

BrantTel Networks, Inc.

Avaya OneCloud Public Cloud Partner of the Year

Over BrantTel’s 40-year evolution it has partnered with innovative technology platforms to deliver market leading communication and contact center technologies to its valued clients. BrantTel continues to evolve to best serve the technology needs of its clients to best leverage the power of the Unified Communication, Customer Experience and Cloud to deliver exceptional business results and a strategic competitive advantage for our clients. In FY21, BrantTel led Year over Year growth of customers migration to the cloud as they drove both Customer and User Experiences which led to their recognition of Avaya OneCloud Public Cloud Partner of the Year.