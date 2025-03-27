Avaya Virtual Agent Now Available as a Ready to Deploy, Configurable Service
Avaya OneCloud™ Experience Platform Enables Businesses to Elevate their Customer Experience in Just a Few Minutes
RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C. -- Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced an enhancement to Avaya OneCloud™ to dramatically reduce the complexity associated with virtualizing customer interactions. Avaya Virtual Agent is a ready-to-deploy, configurable service that delivers the full benefits of virtual, AI-based communication experiences to businesses – immediately elevating their customer experience.
Recent Avaya research with Ipsos indicates that based on their last interaction with a virtual agent, only 1 in 3 customers would recommend that business to others. This is because only 50 percent of them had their issue or concern resolved. This lack of success is due in part to the historical complexity of developing and delivering effective virtual agent solutions.
Avaya Virtual Agent removes this complexity, enabling organizations to quickly deploy Avaya-designed, pre-built, cloud-based self-service agents instead of building them from scratch. It leverages the Avaya OneCloud™ Experience Platform, which reimagines communications composability, providing customers with the option of constructing their own workflows or subscribing to pre-built experiences. This also enables businesses to participate in the Experience Economy by elevating their customer interactions beyond just making them more efficient to also making them more engaging to capture increased customer time and attention. The Avaya Experience Builders™ community can assist businesses with getting started or with addressing more advanced deployment requirements.
“Experience is everything today, and companies need to provide an entirely new level of responsiveness that adapts to the changing needs of customers and employees, even in the moment,” said Simon Harrison Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Avaya. “Avaya Virtual Agent makes it easier for organizations to rapidly compose the interactions that businesses need to ensure more engaging and memorable experiences.”
"With its new Virtual Agent, Avaya is delivering a critical component to partner solutions,” said Sebastian Anthony Corriere KMP, NPS, Founder & Chief Contact Center and Customer Experience Strategist at VesuvITas. “Every business and industry is rethinking customer and employee experiences, and the Virtual Agent helps the channel community and partners like VesuvITas build the unique experiences each business wants to create for its customers. Leveraging the latest in AI technology, the Avaya Virtual Agent powers contact centers and customer engagements with next-generation solutions that are fast and easy to design and deliver.”
“The kinds of things this service can do in minutes is more than a typical company could develop and enable in weeks," said Karen Hardy, VP Product Management, Avaya. “Avaya Virtual Agent manages all the voice, telephony and speech recognition and orchestrates all the essential processes to make it easy to create natural voice, SMS or AI experiences. What this means for businesses and the development community is that in addition to immediately reducing call volumes to live agents, decreasing average call wait times, and increasing agent productivity and efficiency, they can elevate the customer experience to make their brands more engaging.”
Top Capabilities and Benefits of Avaya Virtual Agent
- Easy-to-configure use-case templates accelerate business-specific self-service design and deployment without coding.
- Single, easy-to-navigate user interface eliminates the need for scarce development resources and training.
- AI capabilities can be easily added/incorporated, enabling more human-like conversations.
- Support for 20 languages.
Additional Resources
- Learn more about Avaya Virtual Agent by speaking with an expert.
- Read our blog, The Business Case for Virtual Agents, and How to Deploy a Custom Solution Quickly
Julianne Embry
Avaya Media
jcembry@avaya.com
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Source: Avaya Newsroom