Avaya OneCloud™ Communications and Collaboration Solutions for Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT), an Outsourcing Provider, Improve Experiences while Significantly Reducing Costs

Raleigh-Durham, N.C.– April 11, 2022 – Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is providing enhanced experiences and significant annual cost reductions for Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT) – an organization delivering outsourcing programs for some of the largest companies in the country – with Avaya OneCloud™. ACT chose the Avaya OneCloud platform, which empowers businesses with tools to provide a Total Experience. It increases efficiencies and reduces costs by flexibly supporting the company’s growth, standardizes on an extensible solution set, and enables effective collaboration between customers, employees, and partners. The Avaya OneCloud Subscription option enabled them to save up to a million dollars annually on video conferencing and collaboration while call volume increased 20-fold and employees moved to remote working during the pandemic.

As an outsourcing company for top organizations in the nation spanning industries such as healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and retail, ACT experienced a surge in call volume during the pandemic as it became the core hub fielding calls for its clients. ACT went from 2,000 calls per day to 40,000 calls per day. The unpredictable growth required a solution offering a flexible consumption model such as Avaya OneCloud Subscription that could grow as they did, while also standardizing its systems with centralized tools available for everyone in real-time.

This led the customer service provider to select Avaya OneCloud. Hunter Croft, President and CEO at ACT, and his team already recognized it was the right time to explore the composable solutions available from Avaya that would support future needs while addressing current challenges. By consolidating its video, meetings, and collaboration platforms and eliminating redundancy, overall productivity and user satisfaction increased while reducing costs.

“Due to the need for greater communications throughout the day in a work-from-home environment, usage increased, causing an uptick in costs of up to $100,000 per month for different audio and video bridges,” said Croft.

The Avaya OneCloud solution for ACT included Avaya Spaces ® – an always-on collaboration application for distributed team productivity in virtual workspaces. It incorporates chat, file sharing, task management, and real-time collaboration with calling, video meetings, and content. Avaya Spaces as an all-in-one platform replaced the multiple systems ACT used throughout the company.

“We can quickly set up a Space for collaboration where we can present ideas and store documents. It creates a single place for all of us to meet and keep track of initiatives,” said Croft. “We have utilized this platform as a big part of our strategic growth plan.” He added, “Our agent teams are using Spaces with each other, their supervisors and management. If the agents attend meetings from the busy contact center, the noise reduction feature really makes a big difference.” ACT attained the objectives it set during the early stages of implementing Avaya Spaces by using these features.

Avaya OneCloud is an experience platform designed to enable businesses to deliver experiences that drive new ways of working securely and meet ever-changing customer and employee needs. Avaya cloud communication and collaboration solutions and APIs can be combined to compose powerful customer and employee experiences that each interaction and moment demands. Avaya OneCloud supports ACT both now and in the future with growth capabilities enabling employees to flexibly communicate anywhere, anytime, using any device to better serve customers, work more productively, and improve business outcomes.

“A one-size-fits-all solution is no longer viable for companies. By providing an experience platform with tools offering composable solutions, we are empowering businesses to deliver a Total Experience for their customers and employees.” said Simon Harrison, Senior Vice President and CMO, Avaya. “For ACT, our OneCloud Subscription with Avaya Spaces offers a holistic and flexible solution for their business now, while positioning them for the future.”

ACT has over 11,000 agents and 5,000 active users of Avaya Spaces. The organization’s employees transitioned to Avaya Spaces in less than two months, with adoption rates accelerating as staff became familiar with the platform.

“Every time I ask a question, our Avaya team answers, ‘I can help you with that,’ and they help us solve our problems. These are the types of people you want in your own company,” said Croft.

Join Avaya for a LinkedIn Live discussion on April 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET where we will discuss how ACT enhanced its communications with the composable Avaya Spaces solution, and learn about the significant cost savings the company is realizing annually. ACT President and CEO Hunter Croft joins Kristine Konrad, Marketing Manager at Avaya, for the conversation.

