Merchants Launches Cloud-Based Customer Experience Platform Powered by Avaya
Multi-channel customer experience platform will better enable local businesses to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers.
Johannesburg, South Africa – April 4, 2022: Merchants, a customer management partner specialising in the business process outsourcing industry, has partnered with Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) to launch a cloud-based, multi-channel customer experience platform that will better enable local businesses to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers.
The solution is built on Avaya OneCloudTM, an AI-powered Total Experience platform that enables businesses to compose the experiences they need in the moment.
To compete in today’s experience economy – where customers make purchase and brand decisions on how organizations make them feel – it is critical for organizations to deliver a Total Experience. Creating a Total Experience challenges organizations to think about the entire customer and employee journey – requiring them to build strategy, technology capability, and innovation frameworks holistically. Developing an end-to-end experience is essential for organizations to deliver a Total Experience, which becomes the intersection of Customer, Employee, User, and Multiexperience.
The collaboration between Merchants and Avaya will enable businesses to deliver a Total Experience to their customers through an all-inclusive, easy-to-manage, subscription-based service. This will help them roll out new services faster at significantly reduced total cost of ownership and with better return on investments.
Laurent Leclercq, Chief Technology Officer, Merchants, said, “Businesses are increasingly changing their approach to IT, seeking the benefits of cloud-based, subscription models that enable them to innovate quickly to keep up with changing customer demands. Through our partnership with Avaya, we are uniquely placed to serve that need. We can address challenges around the simplicity of expansion, the cost of perpetual licenses, and a business environment demanding quicker time to market for innovation at a more competitive price.”
Merchants will host a range of Avaya OneCloud portfolio solutions and make them available to businesses through a cloud-based subscription model, enabling organizations to purchase the capacity and services they require, as and when needed, without large upfront costs.
“The Avaya OneCloud solutions being delivered by Merchants will give businesses the flexibility and agility they require to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers and employees. They’ll be given access to the full Avaya OneCloud portfolio at prices that suit their needs, while benefiting from the reliability and expertise that industry leaders such as Avaya and Merchants bring to the market,” said
Brett Butler, Managing Director – South Africa, Avaya.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.
About Merchants
TMerchants is a leading customer management partner specialising in business process outsourcing (BPO) that delivers customer experience and customer interactions. We believe that people matter, so we focus on using the right technology to create the right experience for people.
We have been creating and managing contact centre operations around the world to blue chip clients since 1981. Our services and solutions are built on tried and trusted models, systems and processes that are based on best practice standards in the contact centre industry.
We are passionate about people. Our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.
For more information about Merchants, please visit www.merchantsCX.com
Source: Avaya Newsroom