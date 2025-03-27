Avaya Earns Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Best Practices in Government Solutions
Avaya OneCloud™ Delivers Strong and Effective Communications and Collaboration Solutions to Enable Outstanding Customer and User Experiences
Raleigh-Durham, N.C. – March 22, 2022 – Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has earned the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in North American Government Communications, Collaboration, and Customer Experience Solutions for its Avaya OneCloud™ portfolio. Avaya OneCloud™ is an experience platform designed to enable businesses to deliver experiences that drive new ways of working securely and meet ever-changing customer and employee needs. Our cloud communication and collaboration solutions and APIs can be combined to compose powerful customer and employee experiences that each interaction and moment demands.
Frost & Sullivan cited Avaya’s strong overall performance for communications, collaboration, and customer experience (CX) solutions designed for the government vertical as factors in recognizing Avaya OneCloud. According to the report, Avaya stands out among technology solution providers with its extensive portfolio of cloud and premise-based solutions, communications endpoints, infrastructure, and professional and managed services capabilities designed to best serve their customers.
“Avaya’s vision for government and other public sector organizations is based on the acknowledgement of the rising importance of the experience economy and the aspiration to enable a total experience – personalized, full-featured and effortless,” said Elka Popova, Frost & Sullivan Vice President, Connected Work. She added, “Avaya OneCloud communications portfolio is comprised of Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, Avaya OneCloud UCaaS, and Avaya OneCloud CPaaS solutions enabling integrated and composable user and agent experiences.”
Avaya boasts one of the largest unified communications (UC) installed bases within the federal government and across the public sector market, assisting agencies in their migration to more flexible, scalable, reliable, and secure cloud solutions. The Avaya OneCloud experience platform includes CCaaS and UCaaS solutions built on Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, creating composable building blocks enabling organizations to extend it, build on it, and customize their applications. This flexible approach enables greater agility for public sector customers to migrate to the cloud, in particular, during unforeseen circumstances such as a pandemic or crisis situation.
According to Frost & Sullivan’s findings, cyber security ranks as the top technology investment priority this year for 50 percent of its respondents, including those in the government vertical. Security and reliability are also the top cloud provider selection criteria in its report, with 47 percent and 42 percent of government decision makers choosing these options.
“Unlike most providers, Avaya is able to satisfy stringent security, compliance, and integration requirements within the government vertical with private cloud deployments based on our established and vetted Avaya OneCloud platform,” said Jerry Dotson, Vice President, Avaya Government Solutions. “Our solutions satisfy the requirements for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA); Payment Card Industry (PCI); and we are FedRamp moderate-compliant certified, Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certified, and offer Telecommunications Security Group (TSG)-certified handsets and Trade Agreements Act (TAA)-compliant software and hardware—which are uncommon capabilities among communications vendors.”
To become more adaptive and responsive, government institutions, such as Leon County, need flexible solutions that allow them to quickly deploy solutions that meet quick and changing circumstances. “Whatever the need, if our citizens are calling, we must be able to connect with them,” said Michelle Taylor, CIO at Leon County Government. “We required agility as different needs came up and Avaya OneCloud provided us with a flexible solution to address them."
With a more open, collaborative, and secure communications environment across its various departments, the county has been able to centralize their communications across multiple departments for over 2,500 employees. Overall lessening the burden on IT and the ability to quickly adjust to keep pace with rapid changes and deliver experiences that matter – all while saving costs and improving productivity and responsiveness to Tallahassee’s approximately 275,000 citizens. Taylor added, “Frankly, we just wouldn’t be able to do it without Avaya.”
Frost & Sullivan’s Competitive Strategy Leadership Award recognizes the company with a stand-out approach to achieving top-line growth and a superior customer experience. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.
Further information about Frost & Sullivan’s Research Methodology can be found here.
Additional Resources
- Find more information about the Avaya OneCloud portfolio and public sector solutions.
- Review the full report from Frost & Sullivan.
- Watch the webinar NG-911: Ensuring Compliance, Leveraging Enhancements, and Managing Emergencies.
- Read how Avaya Helps Leon County Streamline, Centralize, and Flexibly Create New Experiences.
Alex Alias and
Julianne Embry
Avaya PR
corpcommsteam@avaya.com
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company™. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service™ provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Source: Avaya Newsroom