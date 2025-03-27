Avaya Earns Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Best Practices in Government Solutions

Avaya OneCloud™ Delivers Strong and Effective Communications and Collaboration Solutions to Enable Outstanding Customer and User Experiences

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. – March 22, 2022 – Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has earned the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in North American Government Communications, Collaboration, and Customer Experience Solutions for its Avaya OneCloud™ portfolio. Avaya OneCloud™ is an experience platform designed to enable businesses to deliver experiences that drive new ways of working securely and meet ever-changing customer and employee needs. Our cloud communication and collaboration solutions and APIs can be combined to compose powerful customer and employee experiences that each interaction and moment demands.

Frost & Sullivan cited Avaya’s strong overall performance for communications, collaboration, and customer experience (CX) solutions designed for the government vertical as factors in recognizing Avaya OneCloud. According to the report, Avaya stands out among technology solution providers with its extensive portfolio of cloud and premise-based solutions, communications endpoints, infrastructure, and professional and managed services capabilities designed to best serve their customers.

“Avaya’s vision for government and other public sector organizations is based on the acknowledgement of the rising importance of the experience economy and the aspiration to enable a total experience – personalized, full-featured and effortless,” said Elka Popova, Frost & Sullivan Vice President, Connected Work. She added, “Avaya OneCloud communications portfolio is comprised of Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, Avaya OneCloud UCaaS, and Avaya OneCloud CPaaS solutions enabling integrated and composable user and agent experiences.”

Avaya boasts one of the largest unified communications (UC) installed bases within the federal government and across the public sector market, assisting agencies in their migration to more flexible, scalable, reliable, and secure cloud solutions. The Avaya OneCloud experience platform includes CCaaS and UCaaS solutions built on Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, creating composable building blocks enabling organizations to extend it, build on it, and customize their applications. This flexible approach enables greater agility for public sector customers to migrate to the cloud, in particular, during unforeseen circumstances such as a pandemic or crisis situation.

According to Frost & Sullivan’s findings, cyber security ranks as the top technology investment priority this year for 50 percent of its respondents, including those in the government vertical. Security and reliability are also the top cloud provider selection criteria in its report, with 47 percent and 42 percent of government decision makers choosing these options.

“Unlike most providers, Avaya is able to satisfy stringent security, compliance, and integration requirements within the government vertical with private cloud deployments based on our established and vetted Avaya OneCloud platform,” said Jerry Dotson, Vice President, Avaya Government Solutions. “Our solutions satisfy the requirements for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA); Payment Card Industry (PCI); and we are FedRamp moderate-compliant certified, Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certified, and offer Telecommunications Security Group (TSG)-certified handsets and Trade Agreements Act (TAA)-compliant software and hardware—which are uncommon capabilities among communications vendors.”

To become more adaptive and responsive, government institutions, such as Leon County, need flexible solutions that allow them to quickly deploy solutions that meet quick and changing circumstances. “Whatever the need, if our citizens are calling, we must be able to connect with them,” said Michelle Taylor, CIO at Leon County Government. “We required agility as different needs came up and Avaya OneCloud provided us with a flexible solution to address them."

With a more open, collaborative, and secure communications environment across its various departments, the county has been able to centralize their communications across multiple departments for over 2,500 employees. Overall lessening the burden on IT and the ability to quickly adjust to keep pace with rapid changes and deliver experiences that matter – all while saving costs and improving productivity and responsiveness to Tallahassee’s approximately 275,000 citizens. Taylor added, “Frankly, we just wouldn’t be able to do it without Avaya.”

Frost & Sullivan’s Competitive Strategy Leadership Award recognizes the company with a stand-out approach to achieving top-line growth and a superior customer experience. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

