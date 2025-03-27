Avaya Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Both CCaaS and UCaaS

Offerings for Digital Leaders Reinventing Operations and Transforming Business Models

Raleigh-Durham, NC – February 17, 2022 – Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ in two important categories: CCaaS (contact center-as-a-service) and UCaaS (unified communications-as-a-service) in Q1 2022. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and OneCloud UCaaS are key parts of the AI-powered Avaya OneCloud total experience platform that includes workstream collaboration, unified communications, and Avaya OneCloud CPaaS communications platform-as-a-service solutions

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS makes it easy to connect everything—voice, video, chat, messaging, and more—to deliver effortless experiences for customers and employees at every touchpoint. And it brings together teams, resources, and insights to maximize contact center performance and experiences. Avaya OneCloud CCaaS helps organizations create a Total Experience using an expansive variety of agent and supervisor tools to help employees perform to their fullest and deliver experiences that matter.

Avaya OneCloud™ UCaaS solutions have transformed the traditional video meeting to enable immersive, always-on collaboration, helping businesses meet the challenges of an unpredictable, work-from-anywhere world with continuous, multiexperience collaboration. As the world goes forward to new, hybrid work models, Avaya is empowering cross-functional teams to collaborate across departments and locations in ways that help avoid the video call fatigue associated with limited apps that lack Avaya innovation.

“We now live in an Experience Economy in which experiences are valued more than stand-alone products and services, and the experiences we now enjoy and expect in our everyday life drive similar aspirations for the way we want to work and do business,” said Simon Harrison, Avaya SVP and CMO. “For businesses to thrive in this new economic era, they must orchestrate memorable events for their employees and customers and that memory itself becomes the product. Avaya OneCloud is total experience platform that extends beyond CCaaS and UCaaS to deliver this effortless engagement between people and brands.”

“The Great Refactoring is among us. Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions. Our analysts' recent updates to The ShortList™ reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy side clients,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “As leaders make the tough decisions in vendor selection, we hope The ShortList™ speeds the decision-making process and helps buyers find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.