Avaya Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Reporting Date
Raleigh-Durham, NC – January 26, 2022 - Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 before the market open. Avaya will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. On the call will be Jim Chirico, President and CEO, and Kieran McGrath, Executive Vice President and CFO.
To access the conference call by phone, listeners should dial +1-877-858-7671 in the U.S. or Canada and +1-201-389-0939 for international callers. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing +1-877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and +1-201-612-7415 for international callers, using the access code: 13726073. To join the live webcast, listeners should access the investor page of Avaya’s website https://investors.avaya.com/. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available for a period of one year.
Alex Alias and
Julianne Embry
Avaya PR
corpcommsteam@avaya.com
Investor Relations Department
350 Mt. Kemble Avenue
Morristown, NJ 07960 USA
+1-(866)-GO-AVAYA
investors@avaya.com
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.
About NTS Direct
NTS Direct is a value-added distributor of voice and data technology solutions, targeting the SMB and enterprise markets. Reinventing the traditional distribution model, NTS Direct creates sales and profitability opportunities for manufacturers and resellers through a consultative approach, focusing on design, training, and support. Visit https://shop.ntsdirect.com/ for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Source: Avaya Newsroom