Florius Uses AI-Powered Speech Analytics To Transform Customer Experience With Avaya OneCloud CCaaS

GITEX Global – Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 13, 2022 – Florius, a leading, Netherlands-based mortgage lender, has used Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) technology to significantly enhance the customer experience while simultaneously enabling its contact center agents to adapt to a hybrid work environment.

The Automated Quality Management capabilities of Avaya OneCloudTM, integrated with Florius business applications, has empowered remote employees with digital tools to raise the quality of all customer interactions through advanced, real-time speech analytics.

“The customer journey is very important to us,” said Seif Alhamrany, head of the Advisory Team at Florius. “We are committed to a fast turnaround for mortgage applications, so we need to put the customer in the center, have fast access to as much information as possible, and automate processes as much as possible.”

Changed workloads during the pandemic forced Florius to quickly adapt to a hybrid work scenario. By the same token, direct insight into the changed contact behavior of customers became essential during this time of uncertainty. “We need to adapt very fast to provide our customers with the best service and also to provide our employees with the best solutions” said Deliane Schimmel, Managing Director, Advisory & Service, Florius.

Using the Avaya solution, Florius was able to remotely introduce AI-powered speech analytics and quality management tools, which monitored 100% of customer calls and then provided guidance on the next best answer. This gave agents direct insight into topics that would usually require training, while also enabling them to work according to more flexible schedules from home.

“A good example of this came when there was amended legislation concerning delayed mortgage payments. Employees did not have to be trained on this first, because they were provided with the correct knowledge in real-time - during conversations where payment and COVID were discussed. As a result, the agent was able to give the right answer quickly, because they immediately had the right information and could share it with the customer,” explained Alhamrany.

Avaya and NTT, the Avaya partner that integrated the solution, worked closely with Florius to integrate the Avaya solutions with the company’s CRM system, a step that broadened the view of the customer journey and provided new insights for agents.

“Florius has always built its reputation on the experiences it provides to its customers, and this use of advanced technologies to draw intelligence from voice conversations is just the latest in a long line of innovations. We’re proud to be supporting Florius as it continues to push the boundaries of great customer experience,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International.

The solution employed by Florius will be demonstrated on Avaya’s stand at GITEX Global. Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global comes in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Uniphore, Verint Systems, GS Lab, Imperium, Konnect Insights, LumenVox, Nectar, Sestek and TOPAZ. Visit Avaya at its stand in Zabeel Hall, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 10 and 14, 2022.

About Florius

At Florius, we find it important that everyone can live without any trouble in his house. We know that life can go differently than what has been planned. That’s why we deliver a mortgage that adapts with the life situations of our customers. For now and for later, and for good and bad times. www.florius.nl.