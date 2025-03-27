Silver Spring Pathfinder Creates Opportunities for Disadvantaged Singaporeans with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS

Social enterprise ensures a seamless agent experience for employees by easily customizing the solution’s interfaces to the unique needs of its workforce.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 13, 2022 – Silver Spring Pathfinder (SSP), a social enterprise in Singapore, has used Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) technology to make significant progress in its mission of creating meaningful and rewarding employment for disadvantaged Singaporeans.

A business process outsourcing (BPO) partner of choice to public- and private-sector organizations, SSP works closely with a community of social service agencies to employ people with disabilities as customer service agents.

Using Avaya OneCloudTM CCaaS, SSP can ensure a seamless and positive agent experience for its employees by easily customizing the solution’s interfaces to the unique needs of its workforce. As a result, these agents can deliver outstanding customer experiences, whether they are working from SSP’s offices, or from their homes.

“By our very nature as a social enterprise, we’re more in tune than most when it comes to being mindful of our employees’ needs. By the same token, for the business to be successful, we need to deliver on our customers’ demands. Avaya OneCloud CCaaS helps us to address both of those points,” said Tom Cheong, Founder & Managing Director, Silver Spring Pathfinder.

“With Avaya, we’ve got an enterprise-grade solution that powers our interaction network and delivers the highest levels of quality control and CSA performance. We’re able to reliably extend advanced interaction capabilities to our customers, while at the same time, develop customized interfaces for our agents with special needs so that they’re able to do their jobs effectively.”

The solution is already helping SSP deliver meaningful results for its clients. As an example, SSP was engaged by a long-standing client to manage print and digital media subscription sales for key customers in the education and residential segments. Using Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and various integrative technologies, SSP’s agents were able to re-compile a database from various sources and manage recurring telemarketing campaigns, as well as handle renewal enquiries on behalf of its client.

“This is a good example of how, with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, we’re able to integrate a large number of capabilities through a single interaction platform, making it easier for us to deliver on our clients’ priorities. That’s not only good news for our clients, but hugely empowering for our employees,” said Cheong.

Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International, said: “We have a great deal of admiration for SSP, and we’re incredibly proud to see our technology being used to advance the company’s mission. The way that SSP has taken a flexible platform and customized it to suit the unique needs of its workers, is not only inspiring from a technological point of view, but also from a humanitarian one. We look forward to supporting SSP for many years to come.”

Meng Teck Tan, Co-Founder and CEO at Unicorn Cloud Services, the Avaya business partner that implemented the solution for SSP, added: “SSP’s founding mission is to create meaningful employment for the disadvantaged in Singapore using technology as an enabler. With its roll-out of Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, SSP is delivering on that mission, and we’re proud to be supporting the organization as it helps people with disabilities to gain vital work experience.”

Silver Spring Pathfinder (SSP) was originally set up as a social enterprise in 2018 with startup grant funding from SG Enable/Tote Board under its Enabling Lives Initiative (ELI) programme. The founding mission was to create meaningful employment for the disadvantaged in Singapore using technology as an enabler. Target beneficiaries include persons with disabilities (PWDs) and their caregivers and as a result, SSP’s initial focus was on developing home-based job opportunities for mobility-challenged PWDs so that they may return to the workforce as IT-supported customer service workers operating from the safety and convenience of their homes.

SSP is a current member of raiSE, the national association of social enterprises which is itself part of the Ministry for Social and Family Development (MSF). SSP is also a GOLD certified corporate member in SG Enable’s 2022/23 Enabling Mark accreditation scheme for diversity-inclusive employers in Singapore. For more information, please refer to https://silverpathfinder.com