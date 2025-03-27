The 10 Hottest Collaboration Tools Of 2022
Work From Everywhere
Hybrid work has necessitated a shift in meeting styles to include a mix of in-office attendees and remote employees. It’s a mix that’s not changing. In fact, unified communications collaboration revenue, including videoconferencing software and cloud services, had increased 10.2 percent annually by mid-2022 and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) revenue, including hosted voice, grew 17 percent year over year. Revenue for enterprise videoconferencing room endpoints for larger spaces increased 15.6 percent during the third quarter of 2022 year over year and huddle room endpoint revenue increased 24.7 percent year over year by September 2022, according to a report from research firm IDC.
Read more on CRN.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.