9-8-8 Services Make it Easier to Access Mental Health Assistance
Avaya, through its ongoing work with the CRTC Emergency Services Working group, has recommended that Multi-line telephone owner/operators, VARs, and service providers take proactive action to prepare for the introduction of 9-8-8 services in Canada (see: Avaya – 9-8-8 Primer and Implications for MLTS).
