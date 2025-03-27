New Avaya CEO Lays Out Plans to Transform Firm

Times have not always been easy for Avaya; from financial troubles to chapter 11 bankruptcy, customers and employees have faced much uncertainty. Most recently, this was actualized in the form of layoffs at the firm, with the former legacy provider losing top talent due to financial woes.

A few months after that: and with a new CEO installed at the helm, it seems that each of Avaya’s over 90,000 global customers wants to know how Alan Masarek, the company’s new CEO, will handle the firm’s shaky financial situation – which some speculate could lead to another Chapter 11 filing.

Following the ousting of former Chief Executive Jim Chirico, Masarek recently gave an update on what its enterprise and government customers might expect regarding the company’s product roadmap. Helping to craft that future roadmap – Masarek says, customer feedback, which he notes:

“Has been integral to our roadmap planning, and what we hear loudest is that customers want to innovate at their pace; to innovate on top of their solid foundations.”

