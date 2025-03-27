Revamped Avaya Roadmap Orbits Around Cloud, Experience Platform
The UC giant’s updated product roadmap reflects Avaya’s plan to tap into its massive install base and pave the way for migration to the cloud or the addition of over-the-top cloud solutions that won’t “disrupt” communications infrastructure that’s already in place, the company tells CRN.
Read more on CRN.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.