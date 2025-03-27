The Smart Way to Handle Your Agent Shortage Problem this Holiday Season
What’s stopping you from ensuring high Quality of Service (QoS) regardless of where your agents work or what their setup looks like?
Just hear those phone lines jingling, ring ting tingle-ing too.
After the last slice of Thanksgiving pie has been served, millions of people will rush out the door to score the best deals of the year. Then they’ll call: about shipping delays, return policies, order details, discount codes, you name it – on top of all the other inquiries your contact center normally handles.
Read more on CIO.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.