Human and AI Partnerships Are Integral to the Future of Customer Experience
Together, humans and AI can transform customer experience. But first, organizations must find the right solution.
The age-old debate on technology versus human capability remains inconclusive. But in this time of artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and cloud, we’re seeing more opportunities to think of how humans and machines can come together as a team, rather than acting against each other. From diagnosing diseases and delivering effortless customer experiences to understanding human preferences and providing new customer insights, the human and AI partnership is evolving — and more in sync than ever. That’s making our lives simpler and more convenient.
Read more on CIO.com.
