CRTC Defines 9-1-1 Best Practices for Multi-line Telephone Systems

When someone calls 9-1-1, every second counts. Getting a call from a landline or cell phone to the correct Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) with the right dispatchable location information is relatively straightforward. However, several complexities come into play when that call is placed from a multi-line telephone system (MLTS) used by a business, government, healthcare, or educational facility. Many of these challenges are understood and can be remedied in advance by thoughtful system configuration.

Read more on ChannelBuzz.ca.