TalkingHeadz with Alan Masarek, CEO of Avaya
TalkingHeadz is an interview format podcast series featuring the movers and shakers of enterprise communications - we also have great guests. In this episode, we check in with the new CEO at Avaya: Alan Masarek.
Many people in the industry met Alan while he was the CEO of Vonage. Alan was one of the more accessible of the comms CEOs to customers and analysts. It's not clear if his experience at Vonage or his bicycle ride across the US was better preparation for his new job.
