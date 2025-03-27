7 People Making Waves at Avaya, Forrester...

Our No.1 story of the week isn’t surprising. It involves Avaya’s plans to begin its fiscal 2023 with a clean financial slate. Our senior news editor Edward Gately interviewed Avaya CEO Alan Masarek and vice president of channels John Lindsley. Lindsley made waves when he assured us that Avaya partners have given the company positive feedback during financially troubling times.

“There’s a lot of work to do. I don’t want to undermine that. We’ve got a lot … to do, but partners want us to win. They’re rooting for us. And our role here is to make sure that they know how important they are in the strategy as we move forward,” he said.

